Mon July 02, 2018
July 2, 2018

Attack in Maryland

The Maryland attack (June 28) which is being billed as one of the deadliest attacks on American journalists show the vulnerability of journalists across the world. The use of force to silence saner voices should be condemned.

A couple of weeks back, a journalist in Kashmir was shot dead. It is a journalist’s duty to report the truth and bring it to the public sphere. Such attacks tamper with the day-to-day operations of the media industry.

Aeimen Malik

Rawalpindi

