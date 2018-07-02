Come fly with us

The criticism that PIA received for changing its livery is not unjust. The point is that the organisation is already facing financial problems and it should be using the available budget in a judicious manner. The money that was used to rebrand the PIA’s image could have been used to provide golden handshake options or early retirement benefits to deal with its problem of overstaffing. PIA is a national airline and should be run by the competent authorities who take care of not adding financial liabilities to an organisation which is already running in losses.

The recruitment should be made on a merit basis and all those workers who were appointed on the basis of their political affiliations should be made to leave. For revenue generation, PIA should start flying on the profitable routes which it gave up in favour of other private airlines.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi