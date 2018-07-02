It’s darker than we thought

This refers to the news report ‘China reacts to FATF’s move of placing Pakistan on grey list’ (June 29). The inevitable has happened despite the country’s relentless efforts to avoid the unavoidable. While it is true that the country should look into its shortcomings that have led it to this point, there is also a need to point out how some countries – which were eager to put Pakistan on the list – are involved in gross human rights violations in the countries in which they have started unjust wars.

Millions of people have been displaced and are now at the mercy of developed countries to provide them shelter. However, these countries are not only spending billions to drop bombs on the weak, but are standing by countries that justify the unjust killings of unarmed protesters and celebrate dropping deadliest bombs on the war-torn countries. What authorities do these countries have to accuse Pakistan of terror financing?

S R H Hashmi

Karachi