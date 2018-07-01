Sun July 01, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 1, 2018

CM directs officials to plan water conservation

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Dost Mohammad Khan has directed the relevant officials to plan conservation of water resources in the wake of looming water crisis in the foreseeable future.

He directed the officials for inclusion of water conservation in the organisational chart of Agriculture Department, formulation of law against drainage of polluted water in the rivers and to enhance productivity through proper training and capacity building of the farmers.

He said the society should be sensitised about the importance of water conservation. He said the province should have short, mid and long term planning to take care of the rapid melting down of glaciers and the squeezing water resources.

