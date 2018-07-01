Pesco engineers criticise transfers

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Engineers Association has said it was considering approaching the court against the recent mass transfers of officers.

In a statement, the association said such transfers done in haste by the Power division would not only put the officers in a difficult situation, but also affect the working of Pesco.

It argued that this move was in violation of the Supreme Court decision that officers should not be transferred before two years. Besides, it claimed the transfers were in violation of Pesco’s own transfer policy.