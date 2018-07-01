Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

People to vote for PML-N: Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar Saturday said her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and her return to the country depended on Begum Kalsoom Nawaz’s condition.

x
Advertisement

Talking to the media here, Maryam said the PML-N was being targeted but its opponents must keep in mind that the party could not be kept out of the public’s reach, Geo reports.

“Nawaz’s narrative has reached every house and the public knows whom to vote for,” she said.

She said the nation will make a better decision for democracy adding it was due to Nawaz’s influence that those who didn’t work before had started delivering.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar