People to vote for PML-N: Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar Saturday said her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and her return to the country depended on Begum Kalsoom Nawaz’s condition.

Talking to the media here, Maryam said the PML-N was being targeted but its opponents must keep in mind that the party could not be kept out of the public’s reach, Geo reports.

“Nawaz’s narrative has reached every house and the public knows whom to vote for,” she said.

She said the nation will make a better decision for democracy adding it was due to Nawaz’s influence that those who didn’t work before had started delivering.