MMA, PTI neck and neck in KP

ISLAMABAD: Five religious-political parties alliance, MMA, emerged the biggest challenger for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after the position emerging from the last day of withdrawal on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province level.

Though no single party is expected to get simple majority in the provincial assembly for various reasons, both the PTI and the MMA would have to find one of the smaller groups to form next government, political pundits in Peshawar predicted. The PTI’s claim of an outright win is almost spoiled by the party rebels fielding themselves after denial of tickets which would certainly damage the overall PTI score in the polls.

No other parties, including PML-N, ANP, QWP or Tehrik Labbaik seem to be claiming the provincial power seat although they have fielded enough candidates on the seats they have been winning in the past. The MMA, according to sources, could have gained more voter support had they made seat adjustments with the PML-N candidates, but since the JI chief was first to file petition against N-League leader Nawaz Sharif in the Supreme Court they find no face to get its support. Many JI workers, the reports said favoured seat adjustments with the PML-N.

While majority of the independent candidates filed their nomination papers from two major MMA component parties, the JUI-F and Jamaat Islami, withdrew their papers either in protest or on persuasion of their respective party leadership, the situation for the main opponent PTI remained still grim with largest number of its candidates not budged by the party Chairman Imran Khan’s appeals and local

leaders efforts.

This situation, according to the sources in Peshawar, has given the main rivals MMA candidates over the PTI which is mainly focused on the provincial assembly not only to come in a position to form next provincial government but also to shatter the PTI dream of returning to power second time thereby breaking the myth that the people of the province seldom elect any single party second time consecutive time. The two main MMA components--JUI-F 62 and JI 37-- have fielded their candidates on all the 99 seats on the formula of all seats they had won in 2013 polls and equal number of remaining seats.

The Jamaat Islami, which is beset by the internal feuds ever since revival of the MMA, especially on question of inequitable sharing the seats quota with the JUI-F has fielded its candidate where it was confident to fetch maximum number of seats. However, situation in Peshawar, Karak, Buner and Swat is not too good where not only that a large number of basic members but also dozens of ‘arkan’ have left the party. In Buner, a former JI MPA and Deputy Speaker Bakht Jahan has refused to withdraw his candidature saying that he would not like to go party votes waste but intends to join the party after winning the polls. One recalls that Sheik Rashid, who was denied party ticket in 2008 polls, had fought and won two Rawalpindi seats by getting N-League votes on the promise to return to the party after winning which he never fulfilled.

The JI first lost a very old party guards group in Nowshehra and very recently its 70 of 110 arkan resigned the party in karak district.

Main complaint of the party candidates is why the party joined hands with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had abandoned the alliance to join PPP government after winning 2008 polls. Another complaint is against party chief Senator Sirajul Haq, who has fielded himself from a safer lower Dir constituency, thereby depriving local party candidate from occupying the seat.