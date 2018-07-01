Will be PM if voted to power: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said he had friendly relations with Chaudhry Nisar, but regretted that the two of them had dissociated with each other.

During an interview with anchorperson Saleem Safi on Geo News' show Jirga, Shahbaz said he had convinced Nawaz Sharif for awarding ticket to Nisar, but it could not happen because of the statements issued from both sides. "I have had an affiliation with Chaudhry Nisar and I won't issue statements on that throughout my life," he said.

The former Punjab CM also said that the PML-N had chosen him as the party president – a decision endorsed by Nawaz Sharif and if they won the elections, then he would be the prime minister.

He denied allegations of lending any form of support to Reham Khan for her upcoming book which has stirred controversy. “I am neither behind Reham’s book nor gave her a single penny for it directly or indirectly,” Shahbaz said.

The PML-N president said Imran Khan had alleged that he was behind Reham’s book but he gave no value to his allegation, as he met Reham only once in his whole life.