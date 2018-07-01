Pakistan condemns registration of FIR against Andrabi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday condemned the registration of a first information report (FIR) by the National Investigation Agency of India against Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal, in a statement, said the continuing Indian attempts to implicate the Hurriyat leadership on fabricated charges was yet another example of Indian state terrorism to subjugate Kashmiris.

This too shall fail, the spokesman said in a tweet with hashtag #kashmirbleeds. He said after the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on human rights violations in Kashmir, India continued with intensified crackdown in Indian held Kashmir targeting the vocal Kashmiris, especially the Hurriyat leadership.