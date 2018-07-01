First seat adjustment in Punjab: MMA withdraws its candidate in favour of GDA’s

BAHAWALPUR: As a first instance of seat adjustment in Punjab, the religious-political alliance Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has withdrawn its candidate in PP-253, Bahawalpur IX constituency in favour of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) young ticket holder Hussain Ali Durrani.

The decision, in this regard, was announced on Saturday in a press conference addressed by MMA’s Punjab deputy secretary general, who is also provincial Secretary General of JUI-F, Mufti Muhammad Mazhar Asadi Shah, along with Qari Saifud-Din, the MMA nominee, Hussain Ali Durrani, GDA ticket holder from PP-253, Bahawalpur IX and former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani.

“MMA Head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and GDA President Pir Pagara Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi has hailed the seat adjustment and political cooperation between the two alliances in Punjab, and it’s the first one, which would strengthen pro-Islam, pro-Pakistan forces,” both the leaders said in a statement pronounced by their representatives during the press conference.

Mufti Mazhar Asadi Shah said our leadership has given message to the people, supporters and workers of the MMA to support GDA candidate Hussain Ali Durrani with full zeal, and they shall become an active part of the election campaign to ensure the winning of our joint nominee. He read out a statement of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who termed Muhammad Ali Durrani an old friend, prayed for the success of Hussain Durrani and hoped that through a GDA-MMA candidate, people of the area would defeat forces of exploitation. Pir Pagara also sent his best wishes and welcomed the MMA decision to jointly proceed in election process, and said I ask my followers, workers to support our candidate.

Muhammad Ali Durrani thanked the MMA and GDA leadership and the local leaders for their support and decision to forge alliance on various constituencies and said collaboration by the both sides reflects the special attention and care of our leaders for welfare, development and progress of the area and its people.

Hussain Ali Durrani also thanked the leaders of both the alliances besides Qari Saifur Rehman for reposing their trust in and support for him and pledged that he would not leave any stone unturned to come up to the expectations of the leaders and electors of his constituency. “I feel honoured to be a part of an alliance which represent Islam, Pakistan and striving to bring real change in society and particularly in this constituency where people have been deprived from their fundamental constitutional and democratic rights, he vowed.” Mr Hussain also expressed his determination to work for the youth of the area in particular by bringing them in the political process.

Qari Saifullha Rashdi on the occasion said that after the consultation at the central, provincial and local level, the decision to withdraw in favour of Hussain Ali Durrani was taken with a hope that he will strive for the glory of Islamic values to end the traditional politics from the area and play his pro-active role to bring prosperity and development. Former member district council, Bahawalpur, Jam Muhammad Ali Laar, Joint Movement for the Restoration of Bahawalpur Province,

President Qari Moonis Baloch, another leader of the movement, Muhammad Akram Ansari and Sahibzada Farrukh Rafi Abbassi were also present on the occasion.