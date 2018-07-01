Tribesmen not taken into confidence on merger: ex-minister

BARA: Former federal minister and independent candidate for NA-44 Malik Waris Afridi on Sunday said that the government did not take into confidence the tribal people over Fata-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa merger.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Malik Waris Afridi said the tribal people did not accept the merger, which caused unrest among Fata’s people.

Malik Waris said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali had also taken opinions of tribal people and then tried to solve their problems. He said the NA-44 candidates and other people did agree with the authorities but there was unrest among them.