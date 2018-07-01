Tribesmen not taken into confidence on merger: ex-minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: Former federal minister and independent candidate for NA-44 Malik Waris Afridi on Sunday said that the government did not take into confidence the tribal people over Fata-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa merger.
Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Malik Waris Afridi said the tribal people did not accept the merger, which caused unrest among Fata’s people.
Malik Waris said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali had also taken opinions of tribal people and then tried to solve their problems. He said the NA-44 candidates and other people did agree with the authorities but there was unrest among them.
BARA: Former federal minister and independent candidate for NA-44 Malik Waris Afridi on Sunday said that the government did not take into confidence the tribal people over Fata-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa merger.
Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Malik Waris Afridi said the tribal people did not accept the merger, which caused unrest among Fata’s people.
Malik Waris said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali had also taken opinions of tribal people and then tried to solve their problems. He said the NA-44 candidates and other people did agree with the authorities but there was unrest among them.
Comments