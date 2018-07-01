Refusals termed major hurdle to anti-polio efforts

NATHIAGALI: Speakers at a workshop termed the refusals by parents as the major hurdle to achieving the polio-free status and sought media support to dispel misconception about anti-polio vaccines to eliminate the crippling virus once and for all.

They said that missing children in polio campaigns was the primary cause of resurgence and circulation of the poliovirus in the country.

“The refusals are high and even educated parents are refusing to vaccinate their children due to negative propaganda and misperception about anti-polio vaccines,” stated Unicef team leader Dr Jaohar.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had organised the day-long orientation workshop for Peshawar-based media persons, particularly health reporters.

Technical focal person for Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Unicef team leader Dr Jaohar, provincial Polio Eradication Officer World Health Organisation Dr Illaudin and senior journalist Shamim Shahid were among the keynote speakers on the occasion.

Dr Jaohar briefed the participants about the global and national status of polio and the roadmap for polio eradication initiative. He explained in detail the oral polio vaccine (OPV), injectable polio vaccine (IPV) vaccination and how it builds gut and serum (blood) immunity and the need for repeated vaccinations.

Dr Jaohar said that a total of 11 polio cases including eight from Afghanistan and three from Pakistan were reported in the current year.

He said the three cases in Pakistan were reported from Balochistan province, adding that no case was reported from KP in 2018. He said that type-II and type-III poliovirus were eradicated and the type-I virus was still circulating in the country.

The official said that the poliovirus only existed in three countries, ie Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding that Nigeria has also almost eradiated the virus and was close to get the status of polio-free country.

The official said that poliovirus was exported from Pakistan to other countries that had already eliminated the virus, which provoked travel restrictions on the country.

Sharing details about polio exportation from Pakistan to other countries, the official said that in 2007, poliovirus was exported from Pakistan to Australia and to China in 2011, which affected 21 people in that country. He said that poliovirus from Pakistan was also exported to Egypt in 2013 and Palestine in 2013-14.

“That is why travel restrictions are imposed against Pakistan to stop polio transmission to other countries that have already eradicated the virus,” he added. He urged the media to help remove misconceptions about polio vaccine and dispel negative propaganda to support the government in giving final push to make the country polio-free.

Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah said that PEI has made a significant progress in the province, with no case was reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the current year.

He said the country has come very close to eradicating the virus after 2005.

He said that the National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) for next year would be approved in the first two weeks of July, under which various initiatives would be taken to achieve the target of polio-free Pakistan. He said that coordinated campaigns would be organised with Afghanistan to eradicate the virus.

Dr Imtiaz gave a detail presentation about the national, provincial and district level structures for polio eradication, which he said showed the government’s ownership and seriousness in polio eradication.

Illaudin spoke at length about vaccine efficacy, OPVs, IPVs, types of polio, historical background besides replying to various questions of journalists. He said that OPV was the safest vaccine and did not cause death.

One of the experts said that they did not inject IPVs to a child born with HIV/AIDs, a child with serious health complications and who suffered repeated jerks.

Ex-president Peshawar Press Club Shamim Shahid stressed for enhanced coordination between the concerned officials and media to prevent broadcasting and publication of unverified news and urged the media to work on development news and avoid negative reporting.