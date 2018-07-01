Sun July 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2018

Mother, son killed in cylinder explosion

KARAK: A woman and her son were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in Alikhel area in the limits of Sabirabad Police Station on Saturday.

The explosion occurred in house of Wali Rehman when his wife was busy preparing lunch, the officials said, adding, the woman and her four years old son, Usman succumbed to their injuries on way to the DHQ hospital.

