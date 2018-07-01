Mother, son killed in cylinder explosion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARAK: A woman and her son were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in Alikhel area in the limits of Sabirabad Police Station on Saturday.
The explosion occurred in house of Wali Rehman when his wife was busy preparing lunch, the officials said, adding, the woman and her four years old son, Usman succumbed to their injuries on way to the DHQ hospital.
