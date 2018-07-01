ECP has powers to rein in NAB if found influencing polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is legally empowered to act to ensure fairness of elections amid questions being raised about the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) anti-corruption drive in Punjab and claims being made that it is designed to erode the PML-N’s position in its former bastion.

The PML-N, which has ruled Punjab for over 30 years, is set to lodge a formal complaint with the ECP to take notice of the NAB’s controversial crackdown that includes hauling up its candidates. The NAB chief’s public statements vowing to unearth mega corruption scandals in Punjab is cited by critics in support of alleged targeting of the PML-N.

Sources in the ECP say it could play a decisive role in limiting the NAB drive if it finds the Bureau disturbing the election process to the disadvantage of any particular party.

When referred to the media reports that the PML-N is considering approaching the ECP against the NAB, the ECP sources said that in view of the powers enjoyed by the Commission under the law or entrusted to it by the Supreme Court, the ECP could set the limits for the NAB if it is convinced that the Bureau’s actions may affect the elections’ fairness.

In 2012, it is said that the Supreme Court had given “sweeping powers” to the ECP to conduct fair, free and independent elections.

Former secretary ECP Kanwar Dilshad, when approached, told The News that under Article 218, the Commission can intervene in this matter if it realises that the NAB’s actions are affecting the holding of free, fair and transparent election process. Dilshad said that Article 218 gives the Commission enormous powers to attain the objective of holding fair, free and transparent elections.

Under Article 218, he said the Commission is duty-bound to organise and conduct the election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

The NAB’s recent feverish campaign against the PML-N has not only been termed by the party as pre-poll rigging but a section of the media, independent analysts and observers also see the Bureau’s action as being controversial, ill-timed and unfair against one particular party.

During the last few days, not only the chairman NAB chose to prematurely speak against the alleged “mega corruption” of Shahbaz Sharif’s last government in Punjab, but the Bureau also arrested the PML-N candidate from Chakri, NA-59 and PP-10, Engineer Raja Qamarul Islam within a fortnight of the NAB’s own clearance given to the same candidate to contest the polls; issued fresh summons to Shahbaz Sharif; and sought issuance of red warrants to Interpol for the arrest of Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and others.

The source said that recently the ECP took strong exception even to the Parliament’s move to review the delimitation of constituencies’ process by the Commission. Not only the Commission declined to attend the parliamentary committee meeting but had also ruled, “No interference in the mandate of Election Commission of Pakistan will be made by any committee or any other institution.”

The Commission, which had met under the chief election commissioner on March 15 to deliberate on the issue of delimitation of constituencies, said in its order, “The Election Commission of Pakistan is mandated under Article 218(3) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 to organise and conduct elections and make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law that corrupt practices are guarded against.”

The ECP source said that if the Commission can challenge the Parliament, it can also act to prevent the Bureau from making the election controversial.