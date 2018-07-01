Austrian mountaineer killed in Hunza avalanche

ISLAMABAD: An Austrian mountaineer was killed and two others injured after their tent was hit by an avalanche in Hunza Valley, officials said on Saturday. The avalanche struck the men 5,900 metres up Ultar Sar Mountain. “Austrian mountaineer Christian Huber was killed," local Hunza police official Wajid Karim said. He named the injured mountaineers as British national Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller, whose nationality was not immediately known. Karim said efforts were under way to bring Huber’s body and the injured mountaineers back to

Islamabad.