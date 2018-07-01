It’s not CJ domain to get Kalabagh Dam constructed: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Former leader of the opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said Imran Khan is visiting the shrines at the advice of his wife in order to become the prime minister.

Addressing a press conference at Sukkur Press Club on Saturday, Khursheed Shah said holding of free and transparent elections is now the primary duty of the Army and hoped that the army will ensure it is done. He said the elections would be held on time and he does not see any chance of their delay. However, he said in the Pir Jo Goth City of the Pir Sahab Pagara, attempts are being made to delay the election by attacking the PPP candidate which has created uncertainty. Terming the GDA as the political heirs of Zia and Musharaf era, he asked them if they have ever served Sindh. He termed the GDA and other alliances against the PPP as unnatural.

Khursheed Shah said the PML-N gave ticket to Qamar-ul-Islam who was arrested by NAB which has strengthened the perception of Nawaz Sharif and his party being persecuted, and he apprehended that such ill-thought actions by NAB would justify the victimhood of the deposed prime minister and will build sympathy for him.

The former leader of the opposition said we need a democratically strong Parliament and a strong federation. Khursheed said its not the domain of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to get Kalabagh Dam constructed. Lamenting actions of the CJP where he is trying to resolve the national issues, Khursheed Shah said the constitutional duty of the CJP is to deliver justice to the people. Khursheed Shah there is a backlog of millions of cases in the courts and that needs the attention of the CJP. He said the nation would be thankful to him for dispensing justice.

About the CPEC, he said there should be no politics over that project, and let the nation decide whether the CPEC was initiated by the PPP or the PML-N. He said the PPP never initiated any project for seeking petty favours, but conducted them in the larger interest of the public and the nation.

Talking about uplift programmes in Sukkur, he said Rs 60 billion worth ongoing development schemes in Sukkur will change the landscape of Sukkur and would largely benefit the residents of Sukkur.