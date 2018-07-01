Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

A
APP
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Drone strikes kill 6 militants in Afghanistan

JALALABAD: At least six militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) outfit were killed as unmanned plane struck their hideout in Haska Mina district of Afghanistan''s eastern Nangarhar province on Friday, provincial governor''s spokesman Attaullah Khogiani said Saturday.

x
Advertisement

A local commander of the militant group is also among those killed in the strikes, the official added.

IS militants who are active in parts of Nangarhar province and have organized series of deadly attacks including suicide bombings in provincial capital Jalalabad over the past one year, are yet to make comment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar