Drone strikes kill 6 militants in Afghanistan

JALALABAD: At least six militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) outfit were killed as unmanned plane struck their hideout in Haska Mina district of Afghanistan''s eastern Nangarhar province on Friday, provincial governor''s spokesman Attaullah Khogiani said Saturday.

A local commander of the militant group is also among those killed in the strikes, the official added.

IS militants who are active in parts of Nangarhar province and have organized series of deadly attacks including suicide bombings in provincial capital Jalalabad over the past one year, are yet to make comment.