Ugandans protest surge in violence against women

KAMPALA: Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Uganda´s capital Saturday demanding police action to stop a spate of kidnappings and murders of women that have gripped the country.

“We demand action and accountability for the rampant kidnapping, brutalising and murder of women in this country,” said Lydia Namubiru of the Women Protest Working Group, which organised the demonstration.

At least 43 women have been murdered and others kidnapped for ransom in the East African nation since May 2017, according to police. Rights activists have criticised what they say has been an inadequate police response focused on blaming the victims rather than solving the crimes. Marchers wore T-shirts declaring “Women´s Lives Matter” and held posters listing the names of murdered women.