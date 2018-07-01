Pan-Arab paper ‘Al-Hayat’ closes bureau in Lebanon

BEIRUT, LEBANON: Prestigious pan-Arab newspaper Al-Hayat closed its offices in birthplace Lebanon Saturday, as the Saudi-owned publication continued to downsize its operations.

The newspaper closed its bureau in the Lebanese capital seven decades after it was founded there, with a source at the paper citing “financial reasons”.

“This closure is part of a decision to close all foreign bureaus for financial reasons and transfer the headquarters to Dubai,” the source said.

In January, the newspaper closed its head office in London ahead of moving to the Gulf emirate.

And the printing presses stopped earlier this month in Beirut, several sources said, leaving the international edition only available online until further notice. It could soon be printed in the Gulf only for readers in that region, they said.