Malaysians outraged over reports of child marriage

KUALA LUMPUR: Reports of marriage between a 11-year old girl and a man 30 years her senior sparked an uproar in Malaysia, reigniting debate on the subject of underage marriage in the Muslim majority country. The Malaysian government confirmed the incident in a statement, but added there were no records in the courts or the regional religious office that permitted this marriage. If there was no written permission from the sharia court then the marriage would be unlawful, it said. “The ministry looks seriously upon underage marriage. It wants to discuss and cooperate with religious councils to examine and tighten laws,” said a statement.