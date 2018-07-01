US envoy to Estonia to retire over frustration with Trump

WASHINGTON: The US ambassador to Estonia, James Melville, will retire from the State Department next month, a move he said was prompted by Donald Trump´s jibes and treatment of European allies.

The announcement comes ahead of a summit in Brussels of NATO allies on July 11-12, which has been clouded by Trump´s angry claims that Europe is exploiting the United States by underspending on defense. The US embassy in Tallinn said the career diplomat would retire after finishing his three-year assignment in Estonia in late July. But in a private Facebook post first reported by Foreign Policy, Melville said frustration over Trump´s barbs had made him decide “it was time to go.” Trump recently told fellow western leaders that the NATO alliance was “as bad as NAFTA” — a North American trade deal that he has threatened to tear up.

“A Foreign Service Officer´s DNA is programmed to support policy and we´re schooled right from the start, that if there ever comes a point where one can no longer do so, particularly if one is in a position of leadership, the honorable course is to resign,“ Melville´s post said, according to the magazine. “Having served under six presidents and 11 secretaries of state, I never really thought it would reach that point for me,” said Melville, who has worked 33 years in the foreign service. “For the President to say the EU was ´set up to take advantage of the United States, to attack our piggy bank,´ or that ´NATO is as bad as NAFTA´ is not only factually wrong, but proves to me that it´s time to go,” he reportedly wrote in his post.

Also late Friday, fellow career diplomat Susan Thornton — who Trump had tapped for assistant secretary for East Asian affairs — declared she would retire, according to CNN.