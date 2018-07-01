Tiger equals best comeback score

POTOMAC, United States: Tiger Woods roared into contention for his first victory since 2013, matching the best round of his injury comeback with a five-under par 65 Friday at the US PGA Quicken Loans National.

A spectacular chip-in and four putts beyond 15 feet were among his seven birdies, the 14-time major winner sharing 11th on five-under 135 after 36 holes at TPC Potomac, only four strokes behind US co-leaders Brian Gay, Beau Hossler and Ryan Armour.

“I’m not that far from putting it together where I can win,” Woods said. “The scores aren’t going to be that low. The course is getting a little bit more difficult.”

Former world number one Woods, who hadn’t played in the event he hosts since 2015 due to back pain, is making the 11th start of his return from spinal fusion surgery.

While his 79 career US PGA victories are three shy of Sam Snead’s all-time record, Woods has not won a title since the 2013 WGC Bridgestone Invitational and last captured a major at the 2008 US Open. “I’m not that far back,” Woods said. “And it’s going to be a tough weekend. It’s going to be hot. It’s going to be long grinds.”

Woods had produced his best round of 2018 at May’s Players Championship with a seven-under 65 third round. The last time he went lower was an opening-round six-under 64 at Greensboro in 2015.