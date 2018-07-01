Zimbabwe stunned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NAIROBI: Debutant Dalmus Chituyi scored two crucial tries at the death to help Kenya beat Zimbabwe 45-36 in a dramatic Rugby World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Saturday. Kenya were staring at defeat after Zimbabwe, who were trailing 33-17 at half-time staged a dramatic comeback to score 19 points in the second half of the game. Davis Chenge had put the home side in the driving seat with a hat-trick of tries in the opening 18 minutes before Denford Mutamangira, reduced the deficit with the first try for the Sables.
