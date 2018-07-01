Lahore Greens beat Bannu 1-0

LAHORE: Lahore Greens edged out Bannu in the final of Under-18 Hockey Tournament organised by Dar Hockey Academy at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. No side could score in the first half of the title clash. In the third quarter, Gul Sher of Lahore Greens broke the ice with an open play goal.The visiting boys from KP couldn’t find the equaliser in the remaining period and it ended 1-0 in the favour of Lahore Greens. Apart from the two Lahore sides, the event was also participated by four outstation teams as well.