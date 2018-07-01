Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lahore Greens beat Bannu 1-0

LAHORE: Lahore Greens edged out Bannu in the final of Under-18 Hockey Tournament organised by Dar Hockey Academy at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. No side could score in the first half of the title clash. In the third quarter, Gul Sher of Lahore Greens broke the ice with an open play goal.The visiting boys from KP couldn’t find the equaliser in the remaining period and it ended 1-0 in the favour of Lahore Greens. Apart from the two Lahore sides, the event was also participated by four outstation teams as well.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar