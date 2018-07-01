Fans, stars say Loew should remain German head coach

BERLIN: German fans and former players are unanimous in their support of Joachim Loew remaining as head coach of the national team despite his overseeing their disastrous World Cup campaign. In a survey by broadcaster RTL, 48 percent of Germans say Loew should remain as head coach and 37 percent want him to go, with the remaining 15 percent undecided. His star players agree, but the German Football Association (DFB) expect to hear Loew’s decision in the coming weeks amid the biggest crisis of his 12-year reign. “He should stay, he has been doing a great job for years, bringing young players into the team, and I hope ‘Jogi’ will stay,” midfielder Sami Khedira told German daily Bild. Forward Thomas Mueller, who like Khedira had a desperately poor World Cup, agreed, saying: “Basically we are all convinced of his way of doing things.” Loew dropped both Khedira and Mueller for their poor displays against Mexico and Sweden respectively in the group stages as his misplaced loyalty in several 2014 World Cup stars backfired. Only last month, Loew signed a lucrative contract extension with the DFB until 2022.