Abdullah Choice favourite for main race today

LAHORE: Six Supremo Plate races with the last being the main contest of the day would be held here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

The first five races are of class seven and of 800 metres run while the final race is in class six and is of 900 metres.

The first race of the day is for division-V horses with a field of 18 and from among those a six year old horsy Queen Esmeralda is the favourite while for the second place all expect the five years old thoroughbred Crazy Cat Lady taking it and the performance of Dance of Life may come up with a surprise.

In the second race of division-IV&V, Gambler Boy, a four year aged pony is believed to be the best from among the field of 13. On its footsteps might follow a four years old equine Safdar Princess but their foremost challenger would be a thoroughbred Top Shot.

The division V third race with 15’s field has a thoroughbred horsy Neeli The Great high expectations for a win and it may be followed by Zobi The Great but a surprise would come from Golra Pride.

The fourth race of division-II and III may end up in favour of a thoroughbred Blue Max. But in this race with a field of 18 another two, a six years old thoroughbred Satpara and similarly five years old Sayeen Jee may play tough.

The fifth race of division I have 10 participants and favourite here is Rashk-e-Qamar. This four years old pony would face a challenge from Abdullah Princess that may not win but might become second. However, a five years old horsy Candle carries a chance of taking any position. The final race of the day is of class VI and division I, II, III, and IV and in the field of 15, a four years aged equine Abdullah Choice might be the winner with second place likely to go to Sublime. Atlantic Prince has the knack in here to upset the favourite.