Candidate moves LHC over paper rejection

LAHORE : Tariq Mahboob, a candidate from PP-160, has challenged the decision of an an appellate tribunal against rejection of his nomination papers.

According to the ECP map, PP-160 include Ichhra area along with Ferozepur Road.

An appellate tribunal had rejected the nomination papers of Tariq Mahboob for PP-160. However, the candidate through a writ petition challenged the tribunal’s decision before the Lahore High Court, saying that the tribunal’s decision was against the law. He asked the court to set aside the decision of the appellate tribunal and allow him to contest election.

