Imran to go into hiding when...: PTI ticket sale scandal will emerge: Bilawal

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, on Saturday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan saying those thriving on corruption are now preaching others against it, Geo News reported.



Imran earlier alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari took the value of one dollar to Rs125 from Rs60 over the past 10 years.

Bilawal said when the PTI ticket sale scandal will emerge then Imran will "go into hiding."

“Those who ended Ehtesab Bureau in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are speaking about corruption,” he said. “Up till now Nawaz was defaming politics but now Imran Niazi has taken up this task.”

The PPP chairman also kick-started his party's election campaign from Karachi on Saturday.

He visited Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine after which he went to Lyari, from where he would be contesting the forthcoming election, and inaugurated his party's election office in the town.

Speaking to party workers, Bilawal said he is looking forward to representing the people of Lyari and working with them.

“I will be directly working with the people to resolve their problems just like my mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. She struggled for the rights of the people of this country and I will continue her mission”, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will start campaigning in the rest of Sindh province from Monday.

After Sindh, he will lead the party's campaign in southern Punjab and then across the country. Bilawal said he is looking forward to representing the people of Lyari. The PPP chairman asked the voters of Lyari to support him and his party.

Later, he visited the shrine of Dhulley Shah Sabzwari in Lyari. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a regular visitor of the same shrine.

It was an emotional moment for the PPP Chairman to see a tree that was planted by his late mother there, which has now bloomed into a full-grown tree. The PPP chairman also met the bereaved family members of the six people who drowning in the sea near Gadani beach.