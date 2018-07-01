Nisar terms Nawaz ‘disloyal’

RAWALPINDI: Disgruntled PML-N leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday decried Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for being ‘disloyal’ despite the fact that he had supported him for 34 years.

Addressing a public rally at Chakri, Nisar said he always held his head high in politics and could not stand with his hands folded before anyone, Geo reports.

"I supported him for 34 years, but Nawaz Sharif forgot it," he said, accusing the former premier of being "disloyal".

Nisar will be contesting from NA-63, NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12 in the forthcoming polls as an independent candidate. He has been allotted the symbol of jeep.

During an interview with Geo News, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also admitted his disassociation with Nisar for the first time.

Shehbaz said he had friendly relations with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, however, he regretted his disassociation with him.

"I have had an affiliation with Chaudhry Nisar and I won't issue statements on that throughout my life," he said.

Shehbaz said he had convinced Nawaz Sharif to award a ticket to Nisar but it could not happen because of issuance of statements from both sides.