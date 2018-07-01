Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LGH official honoured

LAHORE: To honour the services and dedication of work, a farewell ceremony was arranged on the retirement of Ward Attendant Rana Hanif here at Lahore General Hospital. The management of LGH organised the ceremony which was attended by Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Agha Shabeer Ali, Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah-Ud-Din, Dr Nazir Ahmed, Para-medical Association Chairman Rana Pervaiz, doctors and medical staff.

x
Advertisement

Prof Agha Shabeer and Dr Nazir lauded the outgoing official’s services at the hospital. They said Rana Hanif has served the department in befitting manner and his behavior with doctors and patients was excellent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar