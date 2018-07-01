LGH official honoured

LAHORE: To honour the services and dedication of work, a farewell ceremony was arranged on the retirement of Ward Attendant Rana Hanif here at Lahore General Hospital. The management of LGH organised the ceremony which was attended by Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Agha Shabeer Ali, Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah-Ud-Din, Dr Nazir Ahmed, Para-medical Association Chairman Rana Pervaiz, doctors and medical staff.

Prof Agha Shabeer and Dr Nazir lauded the outgoing official’s services at the hospital. They said Rana Hanif has served the department in befitting manner and his behavior with doctors and patients was excellent.