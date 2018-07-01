PML-N candidate slapped, threatened: Nawaz

LONDON: PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif issued a warning on Saturday, saying any attempt to rig the upcoming elections will be detrimental to the country, the media reported. "We haven’t learnt any lesson from past mistakes," Nawaz told reporters in London. "All cannons have been pointed at the PML-N."

Without elaborating further, he alleged that his party's electoral candidates were being harassed and threatened.

"Our candidate in Multan Rana Iqbal Siraj was slapped and warned of dire consequences," the former premier said, lamenting that their candidates were being humiliated.

"Such steps would be detrimental to the country," he said. Nawaz urged the caretaker prime minister and the chief election commissioner to take notice of threats being hurled to the PML-N candidates. Meanwhile, PML-N candidate Rana Iqbal Siraj said that the incident that was quoted by the media was the result of a misconception.