Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MR
Monitoring Report
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N candidate slapped, threatened: Nawaz

LONDON: PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif issued a warning on Saturday, saying any attempt to rig the upcoming elections will be detrimental to the country, the media reported. "We haven’t learnt any lesson from past mistakes," Nawaz told reporters in London. "All cannons have been pointed at the PML-N."

x
Advertisement

Without elaborating further, he alleged that his party's electoral candidates were being harassed and threatened.

"Our candidate in Multan Rana Iqbal Siraj was slapped and warned of dire consequences," the former premier said, lamenting that their candidates were being humiliated.

"Such steps would be detrimental to the country," he said. Nawaz urged the caretaker prime minister and the chief election commissioner to take notice of threats being hurled to the PML-N candidates. Meanwhile, PML-N candidate Rana Iqbal Siraj said that the incident that was quoted by the media was the result of a misconception.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar