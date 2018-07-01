Sun July 01, 2018
World

AFP
July 1, 2018

‘Air pollution plays significant role in diabetes’

PARIS: Air pollution caused one in seven new cases of diabetes in 2016, according to a US study, which found even low levels raised the chances of developing the chronic disease.

Diabetes has primarily been associated with lifestyle factors like diet and a sedentary lifestyle, but research by the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis said pollution also plays a major role.

The study estimated that pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases globally in 2016 -- or around 14 percent of all new diabetes cases globally that year. "Our research shows a significant link between air pollution and diabetes globally," said Ziyad Al-Aly, the study’s senior author.

