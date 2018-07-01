Pak Development Squad, China play 1-1 draw

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Development Squad held China to a 1-1 draw in West Vancouver, according to reports received here on Saturday.
Both the teams are in Canada to play a 5-match series against the hosts.
In a well-contested match, Afraz Khan scored for Pakistan in the second quarter before the Chinese national team equalised in third quarter.
