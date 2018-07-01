Blackstone selling two jumbo loans

LONDON: Selldown of the jumbo $13.5 billion financing backing Blackstone Group’s $20 billion acquisition of a 55 percent stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk unit is under way, banking sources said.A $8 billion-equivalent Term Loan B is being shown to large institutional investors before an expected September launch, and a $5.5 billion bridge loan to high-yield bond issues has also been launched.

The deal is still awaiting regulatory clearance, and is expected to close between early August and early October, a person familiar with the situation said.

The $13.5 billion financing is being led by JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup. BAML is leading the loan and JP Morgan is leading the bonds.

The deal is the largest buyout financing since the financial crisis, and its launch has been eagerly awaited since the deal was underwritten in January.

The Term Loan B is being pre-marketed and is expected to formally launch soon after Labor Day, which will be celebrated on September 3 in the US.

“It’s a huge deal, they [banks] are trying to gauge interest,” a source close to the transaction said. The high-yield bonds are expected to launch between early August and early September, and will not be funded into an escrow account.

The loans are more flexible and are being launched now as investors will earn a commitment fee on the bridge loan and a ticking fee on the Term Loan B before the deal closes, the person familiar with the situation said.