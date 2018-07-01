LG launches new Q Stylus model

KARACHI: LG Electronics (LG) on Saturday announced the new LG Q Stylus, the latest model in the expanding Q series midrange smartphones equipped with premium features, a statement said.

The LG Q Stylus features handwritten input for those times when writing is more productive and expressive than typing, it added.

Depending on the market, LG Q Stylus will be available in one or more configurations: Q Stylus+, Q Stylus and Q Stylus .

The LG Q Stylus is a handwriting input smartphone without the premium price. The stylus adds more convenience and functionality beyond the typical keyboard experience, while the intelligent palm rejection system ensures that accuracy is never an issue even when resting one’s hand on the display, it said. Even with the display off, the LG Q Stylus will recognise and record handwritten notes, ideal for sudden flashes of inspiration.

Beyond notes and memos, the stylus can also be utilised to personalise captured images and videos to create animated GIFs, it added.