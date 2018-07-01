JazzCash, NBP in BEOE fee service deal

KARACHI: JazzCash on Saturday announced it has entered into a collaborative deal with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to provide fee collection service to Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE).

A company statement said henceforth all Pakistani citizens pursuing overseas employment could pay the application fee through JazzCash Mobile Account or any of the nationwide JazzCash retailers.

Sharing thoughts on this collaboration, Saeed Ahmad, president and CEO NBP, said this partnership with JazzCash would not only simplify work at our end, but also save time and add to the convenience for the applicants.

“Leveraging the bank’s financial expertise coupled with the strength of JazzCash’s extensive network, we are continuously striving to provide digital solutions to the financial needs of our customers,” Ahmed said.

Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital & MFS Officer Jazz said our partnership with NBP went from strength to strength, as we both shared the common goal of utilizsing technology to provide ease to our customers.

“By making the application fee payment process for emigration and overseas employment more convenient, we are looking to help millions of Pakistanis by saving them from unnecessary hassles,” Sandhu added.