SAARC CCI Pakistan Chapter cancels visit to India

ISLAMABAD: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pakistan Chapter has canceled its three-day visit to India at the eleventh hour due to its hostility towards Pakistan, especially with regard to sabotaging 19th SAARC Summit, which slowed down the pace of regional cooperation and integration.

The SAARC CCI Pakistan Chapter delegation was to participate in SAARC Development Fund (SDF) Partnership Conclave 2018, commencing from July 1 in New Delhi.

Talking to newsmen on Saturday, SAARC CCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Iftikhar Ali Malik said, "India is deliberately maligning SAARC for its own vested interests and targeting Pakistan to disrupt trade and peace process in the region."

He said it was always fabricated propaganda that India remained steadfast in its commitment for regional cooperation since its Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed out of his promise that India would participate in SAARC Conclave held in Islamabad.

Pakistan aimed at convincing the SAARC member states that India wanted to divide the region by targeting the regional inter-governmental organisation, he said.

In 2016, the Saarc Summit was to be held in Pakistan, but India boycotted following the Uri attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers in the occupied Kashmir.

India again boycotted 19th SAARC Summit 2017, which was cancelled subsequently due to stubborn attitude of the Indian government, he said. Malik made it clear that India was impeding the SAARC process, as Islamabad always remained committed to the regional body.

SAARC promotes development of economic and regional integration. If the members help each other economically, poverty and illiteracy can be reduced, he said, adding that the scope of regional cooperation in SAARC had proliferated, and it had started to engage political, economic, social, cultural and other aspects in its dialogue.

The SAARC CCI SVP said India preferred to maintain relations on the bilateral level rather than pursue a regional agenda under the SAARC framework, which is lethal for regional cooperation on vast canvas.

India and Pakistan should try to resolve their differences and make the ‘quest’ for normalisation and peace the "noblest of goals" in the region, taking a cue from the recent thaw in the relations between North and South Koreas and America and North Korea.

Malik said that India should come forward with pragmatic approach to bring peace and prosperity, setting aside its malice agenda against Pakistan.

Indian businessmen should influence their government and advice the authorities concerned on improving trade relations, he said, adding that an emphatic change was needed in bilateral trade among the SAARC member countries.

Malik stressed the need for removing hidden barriers, which were hampering trade. SAARC’s estimated potential for regional trade was around $100 billion, but it was currently ranging from $28 billion to $30 billion.

Opening up of SAARC market is the need of the hour, he said, adding that the cost of intra-SAARC trade is among the highest in the world.

The SAARC member states were still far from their goal of regional economic integration, Malik said, adding that it is important to build a sound foundation without which the goal of South Asian Economic Union will only remain a dream.