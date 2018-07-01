Sun July 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Copper higher

Beijing : Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.8 percent to $6,676 a tonne and is on track for a 0.5 percent dip this quarter.

x
Advertisement

ShFE copper closed down 0.2 percent but still posted a 1.8 percent gain over the three months.

Zinc shrugged off early losses to trade higher for a third day on Friday on the prospect of Chinese smelters cutting output by 10 percent in response to low prices and treatment charges.

Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut

Securities in Hong Kong, said a 10

percent cut implied that 400,000 tonnes

of the metal would come out of the

market in China, the world´s biggest

zinc producer, on an annualised

basis.

There is "a need for smelters to constrain their production because demand is weak, especially the demand from galvanising," she added. Zinc is used to galvanise steel.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar