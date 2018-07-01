Election 2018: Why most of manifestos are poor on economic plans?

LAHORE: Corruption should have been the main issue in the upcoming general elections scheduled for July 25 this month but the electorate is divided on party and baradari (brotherhood or family) lines eliminating chances of better governance and sustainable economic growth.

The electorate is though questioning the performance of the candidates in the past five years but do not confront them on vital economic issues.

The country could cover the economic gaps rapidly if the positive economic change comes through the parliament.

There is nothing wrong with the economy of Pakistan. The only flaw is that the system protects the vested interests. Corrupt bureaucracy wants to maintain status quo, the elected representatives are united in protecting industries and businesses controlled by political families. The large corporate sector does not want actions against the monopolies they operate and these monopolies effectively bar outsiders from entering in monopolised businesses.

Common citizen is at loss on how to balance monthly budget. Some compromise on education and some health. Their priority is to satisfy the hunger of family members. But even here they have to eliminate all expensive healthy foods and instead choose low-cost foods with high caloric value. They have no clue that the poorest are most heavily taxed in Pakistan because the affluent conceal their incomes and pay nominal taxes.

When candidates contenting election come to them for vote they do not raise the issue of fair taxation. They lack proper knowledge in this regard. In fact these issues are not highlighted by vested interests deliberately. The poor think that indirect taxes impact all citizens equally. This is not so and is against the principles of fair taxation under which each individual and entity is taxed according to the capacity to pay.

Under fair taxation all incomes are equally taxed. There are no exemptions like the ones given in our system to the agriculture sector. A landlord living in a mansion and owning numerous luxury cars pays no income tax but a person earning only 50,000/year (up till 2017-18 is taxed). In the same way the capital market earnings are nominally taxed as are the earnings on real estate.

The ordinary citizen remains mute on unfair tax concessions and does not confront representative of his/her area to bring fairness in the tax system. He has no idea that if a transparent and fair taxation system is introduced the tax revenues would more than double.

This would pave way for reducing the percentage of sales, which is the largest revenue generating tax in Pakistan and impacts the poor most. If the rate of this tax is brought down from current 16 percent to 5 percent it would be the greatest relief the poor have ever got.

Instead of raising these issues the political parties are promising lollipops to the electorate in the form of lucrative promises. They do not back up their promises with solid actions that they would take if voted into power.

They do not go into specifics because it would annoy their influential electable candidates, who want things to be as they are. They want their electorate to remain always dependent on them and earn just enough to survive. They do not want them to be educated as the educated youth from poor families would confront them on unfair practices in the society.