Govt improves monitoring of AML/CFT compliance

ISLAMABAD: Placed back on a terror financing watch list this week, Pakistan vowed on Saturday to tighten regulations and follow an action plan to curb money laundering and terror financing.

Pakistani officials attending a meeting in Paris had tried in vain to persuade the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to keep Pakistan off a list of nations with inadequate controls to prevent terror financing and money laundering.

Western allies have long pushed Islamabad to do more to curb militant groups on its soil, and the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany all argued back in February for Pakistan to be reinserted on the watchdog’s “grey list”.

Pakistan was included on the watch list for three years until 2015, and FATF has told the government what needs to be done in order to be taken off again.

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, who is part of the technocratic administration running the country until a general election on July 25, told FATF members in Paris that Pakistan plans to take a “whole-of-government” approach to strengthen counter-terrorism financing measures.

The finance ministry said Akhtar has set up an “institutional coordination and monitoring mechanism” to ensure that the action plan is implemented.

The return to a watch list could further handicap chances of attracting western investment in Pakistan’s fragile economy, but it has China’s support for major infrastructure projects. –Reuters

Our correspondent adds: Caretaker Finance Minister Akhtar said Pakistan is steadfast in upgrading the standards of anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML / CFT) and ensuring their enforcement. She reiterated the government of Pakistan’s strong resolve to strengthen its counter measures against terrorism and terrorism financing, and to implement the action plan by adopting a “whole-of-government approach”.

“This opportunity was instrumental in ensuring Pakistan’s commitment to the world for compliance of international standards and increasing effectiveness of regulatory and enforcement regimes for its own benefit,” a ministry’s statement quoted her as saying. “Extensive preparation in consultations with all the concerned authorities and initiating some actions prior to the Paris meetings was helpful in strengthening Pakistan’s case.” The government is putting in place a strategy to implement the action plan in the next 15 months.