The last hour

It is understandable that political parties are jittery any time any changes are announced to Election Day procedures. We have such a long history of meddling at the polls that our collective political antennae are raised whenever there is any departure from the norm. Still, there is no particular reason to object to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to extend the hours of voting by one hour, even if it is curious that it initially announced it would not be doing so. The PTI claims that the extra hour is needed to maximise turnout since many people would be discouraged from voting by the extreme temperatures. This is the first time in our history that the ECP has changed the poll timings, but that in itself is not reason enough to be opposed to it. The higher the turnout, the better it is for the health of our democracy. Despite Election Day being a public holiday, many workers in the manufacturing and services industry do not get the day off and an extension in the voting hours could give them an opportunity to cast their ballots.

The other worry is that the elections are being held in the middle of the monsoon season and there is a possibility of voting being disrupted by heavy rains. If such a situation should crop up, the ECP has emergency powers to further extend voting hours and it should not hesitate to use them. It is also the ECP’s job to educate workers at the polls about the rights of the voters. The official time when polls close is 6pm, but anyone who is already at the polling station by that time will be allowed to cast their votes no matter how long it takes. In cases where there have been delays in polls opening, for example because the ballots or ink has not reached the polling station in time, the ECP should further extend the hours of voting. In the 2013 elections, we even had the extreme scenario of voting being allowed after Election Day in one constituency in Karachi where many polling stations did not have election materials ready for most of the day. Any decision that the ECP makes should be taken in the interests of the voters without worrying about which political parties support and oppose it.