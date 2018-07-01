Threatened by students?

Student unions are legal entities and are part of the rights of young people to organise around issues. They are an essential component of any democratic society. However, despite almost a decade of the return of democracy to Pakistan, the revival of student unions is not on the agenda of any of the major political parties contesting the next general election. Our politicians continue to make tall promises to the young, but fulfil none of them. Student unions were banned during Ziaul Haq’s era after they became a key site for resisting dictatorship in the country. Armed pro-regime ‘student’ groups were created leading to a violent culture on campuses. Healthy debates and campus democracy that we once witnessed in the decades before this were destroyed. Zia had not forgotten how student unions had played a role in the eventual downfall of the Ayub Khan regime.

The contradiction today is that we are told Pakistan is a democracy. All major political parties continue to operate ‘student wings’. These wings are an important means to get parties’ message to young people. They are fundamental to the election campaigns that parties run. The contradiction between the existence of student organisations and the absence of student unions is stark. ‘Political’ student organisations, especially of the right-wing, have been used to assert control over campuses to ensure dominance. They are controlled by their parent parties and advocate their agenda – instead of being able to stand up for the genuine rights of students and learn true politics. This negates the possibility of a genuine political culture on campus. A motion to revive student unions was passed unanimously in the Senate last year. No political leader has chosen to speak out against the demand. However, it seems most are only interested in paying lip service to the cause. They would rather maintain the status quo rather than seeing students becoming a genuine voice in their own right.