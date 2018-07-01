Cycle of amnesty

The amnesty scheme on undeclared foreign and domestic assets announced by the previous PML-N government is being declared a great success on the basis that it has so far raised Rs80 billion in tax revenue, a number that is expected to rise to above Rs100 billion once all the returns are counted. It is certainly true that more assets have been declared in this amnesty than in any of the previous similar amnesty schemes. But the amount raised still only makes a tiny dent in our budget deficit, which is estimated at around Rs1.7 trillion this year. That it is a one-time tax means we also cannot rely on raising this revenue every year. Meanwhile, those who have been wilfully breaking the law for years get to whiten their money for a fraction of the tax they would otherwise have had to pay on their illicit assets. It is aggravating that amnesty schemes are designed to benefit the wealthy while salaried employees have to bear an ever larger share of the tax burden as their income tax is deducted at source. We are a country where the poor and middle class subsidise the rich and there is no indication that this amnesty will change that in any way.

There are certain occasions when an amnesty can be justified so long as its parameters are strictly set. An amnesty should be given with an understanding that it is a one-time offer only and that those who do not avail themselves of it will be pursued and prosecuted for tax evasion. After that, there needs to be complete enforcement of the law so that the wealthy do not start dodging taxes again. Amnesties in Pakistan have never met a single one of these conditions. Every new government, desperate to quickly raise some revenue to balance the books, offers an amnesty scheme of its own. There have been close to a dozen amnesty schemes in our history and there is no reason to believe this will be the last. Once the period of an amnesty is over, the FBR never goes after tax dodgers to make sure everyone is paying their fair share of taxes. The elite still believe – and with good reason – that the rules don’t apply to them. This amnesty was yet another giveaway to those who wanted to bring their money back to Pakistan or declare assets abroad for what was essentially a nominal fee. It is a success not for the state or the people of Pakistan but for those who have wilfully violated its laws for decades.