When the rain comes

In Islamabad, natural spring streams used to be a symbol of beauty. However, due to the careless attitude and negligent behaviour of the people, these streams have now converted to nullahs where both industrial and domestic waste is disposed of. The rainy season has started once again. It is time for the authorities concerned to prepare for it well and take all the necessary steps to stave off any untoward situations. It is time the authorities took effective action to clean and dredge these nullahs before of the intensity of rainfall increases. If this is not done, heavy rainfall will result in these streams overflowing. Before an incessant downpour wreaks havoc, we must take suitable measures to address this matter.

Riaz Khan ( Islamabad )