July 01, 2018
Newspost

July 1, 2018

Lights out

This refers to the letter ‘Problems in Karachi’ (June 27) by Sabahat Kiran. K-Electric would like to inform the readers that continuous investment in the power infrastructure of Karachi has resulted in the exemption of around 63 percent of the city, including all industrial zones, from loadshedding.

The remaining parts of the city have been divided into three categories and the duration of loadshedding in these areas is also fixed at three hours, six hours and 7.5 hours in accordance with respective transmission and distribution losses of each area. KE is also working rigorously to deal with the issue of distribution losses.

Spokesperson ( K-Electric )

