Expensive living

The rising inflation has had devastating effects on the purchasing power of citizens who now find it difficult to buy even essential items. The majority of people are working at low salary packages and barely making ends meet. People are living from pay check to pay check with no savings whatsoever. This has raised countless concerns that require immediate attention.

The government has to take serious steps to deal with the problem of rising prices. All shops should be ordered to sell items at government-approved price lists. Profiteers and those who create an artificial shortage of items to increase the price of an item should be heavily fined for such malpractice. Only timely action from the government can bring much-needed relief to the people and help address their woes.

Fouzia Fatima ( Karachi )