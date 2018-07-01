The fault in our designs

Last week, NAB took notice of over 100 high-rise buildings that were constructed in E-11 and H-13 sectors of Islamabad. This construction was not in compliance with the Capital Development Authority’s regulatory building control framework. Both sectors are being managed by the Federal Housing Foundation. A considerable number of houses have been sold even though they fail to meet the requirement of completion certificate. Adopting such a lax attitude towards the implementation of building control regulations could be disastrous in the long run as our capital is situated in a seismic zone.

Unilateral changes in any building design or sector plan are illegal. However, builders are introducing changes in designs with impunity. In addition, the problem of water scarcity has created many difficulties for residents. Taking advantage of the situation, the tanker mafia is minting money and running its business into heavy profits. Should we lose the hope that there is no one who will take action to improve the country’s current state?

Javed Hafiz ( Islamabad )