No internet access

July 01, 2018
July 1, 2018

Although Turbat is the second largest city of Balochistan, it doesn’t have reliable internet facilities. From students to working professionals, almost everyone is affected by the poor working of the internet system. The entire world is reaching new heights of development. But in Pakistan, cities do not have internet access.

A few shops that have internet facilities charge a huge amount of money from residents who wish to use the internet for office work or study purposes. The Balochistan government needs to take steps to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Zameer Ahmed ( Keelkor )

