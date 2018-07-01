Grey’s anatomy

The FATF authorities have placed Pakistan’s name on the grey list. The list includes the names of countries involved in providing financial aid to terrorism and other allied causes. It is important to mention that Pakistan has been, and still is, one of the main victims of global terrorism and has lost nearly 70,000 soldiers in the war on terror.

The point is: we didn’t do enough to highlight the country’s sustained struggle against internal as well as external terrorism. The country will now have to do a great deal to convince the authorities to remove its name from the list.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri ( Mianwali )

*****

That Pakistan is included in the grey list doesn’t come as a surprise. The truth is the country’s unjustified tolerance for a few militant groups has landed Pakistan in hot waters. While there is no denying the fact that the country has sacrificed a great deal in combating militancy on its turf, by showing a degree of tolerance towards terrorists groups the country has cancelled out its sacrifices. The decision to place Pakistan on the FATF grey list indicates that it is time the country alters its behaviour and adopts a more cohesive approach to tackle militancy.

Abdul Zahir ( Rawalpindi )