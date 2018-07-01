What are we doing about water?

Speaking at a political gathering in Karachi, the PML-N president said that he will transform the city if people voted for him in the upcoming elections. When a journalist raised the issue of the water shortage in the country, he said that resolving the issue is his first priority and that he has already allocated Rs1 billion for the construction of Bhasha Dam.

It is pertinent to point out that dams cannot be constructed by merely allocating funds towards them. In Pakistan, projects are often shelved without providing a justifiable reason. If the relevant authorities are determined to complete the project and ensure that it benefits people, a more cohesive strategy is required. Efforts must be made to cooperate with both the KP government and the Wapda authorities to construct the dam with immediate effect.

Raja Shafaat Ullah ( Islamabad )